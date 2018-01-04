Kid, Rock, Kid Rock, Donation, Donates, Money, Food Bank, Food, 2018, Kid Rock Foundation, How To Donate To Food Bank, Western Michigan, Michigan, Detroit
Apr 7, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Recording artist Kid Rock performs before the championship game of the Final Four in the 2014 NCAA Mens Division I Championship tournament between the Connecticut Huskies and Kentucky Wildcats at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — The holiday season may be over, but the giving hasn’t stopped for Kid Rock.

To start 2018 off on a positive note, the musician is sending off $25,000 donations to the Second Harvest Food Banks of Western Michigan and Middle Tennessee.

The $50,000 donations come from his Kid Rock Foundation.

“I think it is important to help others out, especially this time of year when it is cold and the holidays can be such a strain on some who are really struggling to try to make ends meet. Please do what you can to help. They have other locations all across America,” said Rock, in a post on Twitter.

He finished his postings stating, “Headed back home to Michigan to rehearse and get ready for the tour. Stay warm if you’re also in this frigid, butt clenching cold! God Bless,” and added links for donations to both the Western Michiganand Middle Tennessee Second Harvest food banks.

To learn more about the Kid Rock Foundation and the singer’s charitable efforts, check here.

 

