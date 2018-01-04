The first round of performers have been announced!
Filed Under:Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Performers, Pink

Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

The 60th annual Grammy Awards return to New York City for the first time in 15 years!  The first performers have been announced and Little Big Town is one of them!   The two-time Grammy winners, Little Big Town, are nominated this year for Best Country Album for “The Breaker” and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Better Man.”  Also pop stars  Pink and Lady Gaga will hit the Grammy stage again along with Childish Gambino who has 5 nominations including Album of the Year.

James Corden, will host the 2018 Grammy Awards on January 28th live from Madison Square Garden in New York City starting at 7:30p ET on CBS.

More performers to be announced soon! The Grammy’s is known to team up artist from others genres for unique performances.  Stay tuned…..

Here’s one of my favorite moments from last years Grammy Awards from our girl, Maren Morris!

