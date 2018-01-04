iStock

A man from Ohio has already reached his 2018 goal by breaking the record for the longest consecutive streak of eating at Chipotle.

Get this, his name is Bruce Wayne, so he’s a real life Batman and now he’s officially the record holder after dining at Chipotle for 428 days straight.

Wayne made headlines back in October when the world learned that he had been eating at Chipotle for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day for an entire year. But when he learned that someone else held the record of eating there for 425 days in a row, he decided to try to beat it.

To celebrate Wayne’s accomplishment, Chipotle gave their top customer a custom-made Chipotle superhero cape and cufflinks, which are a nod to his appreciation of the chain and Batman. And according to a press release, Chipotle will also reinvest the money Wayne has spent there over the past year as a donation to the nonprofit of his choice.

Just another reason we love that place.

Source: Delish