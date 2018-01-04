99.5 WYCD has your chance to win a trip for two to Riviera Maya this February!
One lucky winner will receive round trip airfare from Detroit to Riviera Maya courtesy of Delta Vacations, hotel accommodations at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya & tickets to a special Dan + Shay concert while in Cancun!
For your chance to enter visit one of the participating Tubby’s Sub Shops listed below and look for the Riviera Maya flyaway poster.
On the poster is a keyword, either text that keyword to 96750 or enter that keyword online here.
LIST ALL PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS HERE
|ADDRESS
|ZIP
|2375 Coolidge Hwy.
|Berkley
|48072
|15600 W. 13 Mile Road
|Beverly Hills
|48025
|9912 E. Grand River Ave Suite 500
|Brighton
|48114
|1117 Belsay Rd
|Burton
|48509
|48800 Gratiot
|Chesterfield
|48051
|24 North Rochester
|Clawson
|48017
|36887 Groesbeck Hwy
|Clinton Township
|48035
|41400 Garfield
|Clinton Township
|48038
|43561 Groesbeck
|Clinton Township
|48036
|23440 Michigan Avenue
|Dearborn
|48126
|16543 Grand River
|Detroit
|48227
|17195 Harper
|Detroit
|48224
|20325 W. 8 Mile Road
|Detroit
|48219
|3250 E. Jefferson
|Detroit
|48207
|601 S. Schaeffer Hwy.
|Detroit
|48217
|655 Tecumseh Street (Shell )
|Dundee
|48131
|33171 Grand River Ave
|Farmington Hills
|48366
|31920 Groesbeck
|Fraser
|48026
|28975 W. Jefferson
|Gibralter
|48173
|23053 South Chrysler Drive
|Hazel Park
|48030
|8435 E. Holly Road
|Holly
|48442
|586-B S. Cedar St.
|Imlay City
|48444
|700 South Lapeer
|Lake Orien
|48362
|3865 Baldwin Road
|Lake Orion
|48359
|252 South Main
|Lapeer
|48446
|34720 Plymouth
|Liviona
|48150
|1462 E. 12 Mile Road
|Madison Heights
|48071
|3839 S. Lapeer Road
|Metamora
|48455
|110 S. Milford Road
|Milford
|48318
|41460 Grand River Avenue
|Novi
|48375
|13740 8 Mile Road
|Oak Park
|48237
|39621 Ann Arbor Road
|Plymouth
|48170
|24000 Plymouth Road
|Redford
|48239
|27268 Grand River
|Redford
|48240
|67367 Main St.
|Richmond
|48062
|18520 Fort St.
|Riverview
|48193
|39315 Ecorse Road
|Romulus
|48174
|27875 Gratiot
|Roseville
|48066
|1612 E. 11 Mile Road
|Royal Oak
|48067
|2700 W. 14 Mile Road
|Royal Oak
|48073
|47109 Hayes Road
|Shelby Township
|48315
|49117 Van Dyke
|Shelby Township
|48317
|56756 Van Dyke
|Shelby Township
|48316
|24109 W. 10 Mile
|Southfield
|48034
|22016 Harper
|St. Clair Shores
|48080
|31335 Harper
|St. Clair Shores
|48082
|2532 Metropolitan Parkway
|Sterling Hts
|48310
|33488 Van Dyke
|Sterling Hts
|48312
|43491 Van Dyke
|Sterling Hts
|48314
|10005 Telegraph Road
|Taylor
|48180
|7477 Rawsonville Road
|Van Bauren
|48111
|6299 Haggerty
|West Bloomfield
|48322
|976 N. Pontiac Trail
|Walled Lk
|48390
|13804 12 Mile Road
|Warren
|48088
|24877 Hoover
|Warren
|48089
|4608 Nine Mile Road
|Warren
|48091
|3417 Elizabeth Lake Road
|Waterford
|48328
|4429 South Wayne Road
|Wayne
|48194
|33995 Ford Road
|Westland
|48185
|6370 Highland Road
|White Lake
|48383
|47734 Pontiac Trail
|Wixom
|48393
|501 E. Michigan Ave.
|Ypsilanti
|48197
To view the official rules for this contest click here.
