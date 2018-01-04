(Photo: Dreamstine)

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — If this is how the rest of 2018 will go, hold on to your butts.

On Wednesday night, Twitter user Ailyn Marie posted a video of her watching a symphony play the Jurassic Park theme song, which would be pretty neat by itself. But, this one had the honor of being conducted by a T-Rex.

The result was truly moving.