(Photo: Dreamstine)
By Nathan Vicar
(WYCD) — If this is how the rest of 2018 will go, hold on to your butts.
On Wednesday night, Twitter user Ailyn Marie posted a video of her watching a symphony play the Jurassic Park theme song, which would be pretty neat by itself. But, this one had the honor of being conducted by a T-Rex.
The result was truly moving.
