Photo by Anthony Behar
It turns out Alex Trebek did not have a relaxing holiday season. The “Jeopardy” host quietly had surgery to remove blood clots on his brain.
No need to worry, however – Trebek released a video updating fans on his condition and says his prognosis is “excellent.” While the show is on hiatus as a result of his surgery, Trebek notes that he expects to be back in the studio taping more “Jeopardy” episodes “very, very soon.”
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.