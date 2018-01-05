Photo by Anthony Behar

It turns out Alex Trebek did not have a relaxing holiday season. The “Jeopardy” host quietly had surgery to remove blood clots on his brain.

No need to worry, however – Trebek released a video updating fans on his condition and says his prognosis is “excellent.” While the show is on hiatus as a result of his surgery, Trebek notes that he expects to be back in the studio taping more “Jeopardy” episodes “very, very soon.”