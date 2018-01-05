iStock
By: Rob Stone
Winning money is always exciting, but this woman’s reaction over winning $11.30 looks more like she won 11 Million Dollars! She’s from San Francisco, California so I can’t seem to understand why she freaked out so much. In Cali 11 bucks will pretty much only buy you one beer! Haha!
Watch the priceless reaction that’s sweeping the internet below…
