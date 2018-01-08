LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Actor Betty White, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Hot in Cleveland," speaks onstage during the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By: Rob Stone

Everyone has their own recipe for a long happy life, but you can’t disagree with 95 year old Betty White. She’s still a riot no matter what situation she’s in.

Betty White told Parade that her secret to a long, happy and healthy life is vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.” Isn’t it funny that most extremely old peoples advice for a long life is normally something super unhealthy?

“Enjoy life,” she added. “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look,” she said

White turns 96 on January 17. Fun fact! That’s also my mom and Kid Rock’s Birthday!