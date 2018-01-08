Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox is doing okay following a scary tour bus fire. The singer revealed on Instagram that the fire broke out as he and his brother were returning from a hunting trip.
“My bus caught on fire this mornin on my way to a hunting trip,” he wrote next to video of smoke emanating from the bus. “My brother Kevin and I got out. It happened so quick and could have been a different story if the ammunition would have caught fire.”
He added, “What a way to start 2018. Thank you lord for your covering this mornin!
