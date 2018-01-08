Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

I adore Kelly Clarkson!! The superstar singer is a major fangirl just like us when it comes to our favorite stars in Hollywood. While talking with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, Kelly freaked out seeing Meryl Streep!

Kelly Clarkson freaking out on the red carpet after meeting Meryl Streep is the purest thing pic.twitter.com/uEr1vXoPGU — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 7, 2018

Kelly Clarkson also came face to face with Steve Carell! The two finally met 13 years after Carell famously screamed her name as a punch line in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” In the movie Carell is getting waxed as part of a makeover by friends. His character screams in agony every time a strip of wax is ripped from his chest, and at one point during this painful scene, he screams Clarkson’s name.

The fun for Kelly didn’t stop there! She was a presenter along side Keith Urban for “Best Original Song” and now the world wants them to collaborate! Take a listen!

Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban singing on the #GoldenGlobes is almost more than we can handle!😍 pic.twitter.com/oUMirzfBrK — PopCrush (@PopCrush) January 8, 2018

Another big moment for Keith Urban was watching his beautiful wife Nicole Kidman win the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series for her role in Big Little Lies. The first speech of the night was a powerful one! During her speech, Kidman turned her attention to her Aussie husband, Keith Urban.

“Keith Urban, when my cheek is against yours, everything melts away and that is love,” she said. “It’s true. I love you so much.”