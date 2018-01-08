Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia

Scotty McCreery and his fiancee, Gabi Dugal, are in the planning stages of their wedding, which will take place this year. The first step is taking engagement photos, which the couple recently did and Gabi shared on Instagram. She posted three photos writing, “Hello 2018!! A year of many new adventures and I can’t wait to get started!”

Scotty proposed to Gabi in their homestate of North Carolina back in November after six years of dating.

Scotty has another big project in the works for 2018 — his new album, called Seasons Change, which will be released on March 16th. It features his Top 15 hit “Five More Minutes.”