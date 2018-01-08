By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under:Trader Joe's

When the refrigeration system went out at a Trader Joe’s store in Kalamazoo, they donated all the food to a local shelter. The grocery store chain brought 35,000 pounds of food to Kalamazoo Gospel Mission, which they say is the largest donation they’ve ever received.

According to Trader Joe’s store captain Daniel Sorscher, donating food to local shelters is actually company policy. “Everything that we deem is able to be consumed safely we donate to our neighbors and we’re really happy to participate in helping the community in that way,” he says.

And the mission was thrilled to get all that food to feed the city’s hungry people in need. “They just really exemplified a culture of generosity and we’re just so thankful for them,” says Greg Weaver, Director of Food Service at Kalamazoo Gospel Mission.

Source: Sunny Skyz

