Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald are in search of the best food from local gas stations. Grunwald always talks about this one gas station in Walled Lake that has the best fried chicken. Chuck Edwards says a gas station by his house has the best shawarma. So we want to find the best out there with our new bit, Gas Station Grub!

Our first stop is Grunwald’s fried chicken spot at Stadium Pizza and Chicken, located in the Marathon gas station in Walled Lake at Commerce and Pontiac Trail. This has been a family owned business for the past 3 years. They have fresh, made to order calzones, pizza, stromboli, chicken, fish and subs. Oh and by the way, they make their own ranch (it is Grunwald’s favorite!)

Overall, the chicken was amazing!! Very juicy bites of chicken breast. We also tried the fried catfish, which was also delicious. We give the food 5 stars and can’t wait to try more! Thanks to Debbie, Billy, Richard and Noah for doing great work!

If you have a gas station near you with amazing food, please send us a message on our Facebook page!