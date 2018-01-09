By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

What a year it was for Maren Morris! She had continued success with her album, Hero. She had an amazing tour of her own and out on Sam Hunt‘s tour. She won the GRAMMY for Best Solo Country Performance with “My Church.” And on top of all of that, she got engaged!

Maren is riding this success into 2018 with another GRAMMY nomination for her hit song, “I Could Use A Love Song” and tells Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald that when prepping for the show, she doesn’t really get nervous. “I don’t know why (she wasn’t nervous) because it’s a pretty big deal. Last year was my year to debut everything and this year it feels like a bonus.”

Maren’s fiance, Ryan Hurd, is from Michigan and Maren says that there is one thing about the Great Lakes State that she says is the best… the sunsets. “I love being up there though, sunsets like you’ve never seen in the world.”

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live