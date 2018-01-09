What a year it was for Maren Morris! She had continued success with her album, Hero. She had an amazing tour of her own and out on Sam Hunt‘s tour. She won the GRAMMY for Best Solo Country Performance with “My Church.” And on top of all of that, she got engaged!

Maren is riding this success into 2018 with another GRAMMY nomination for her hit song, “I Could Use A Love Song” and tells Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald that when prepping for the show, she doesn’t really get nervous. “I don’t know why (she wasn’t nervous) because it’s a pretty big deal. Last year was my year to debut everything and this year it feels like a bonus.”

Maren’s fiance, Ryan Hurd, is from Michigan and Maren says that there is one thing about the Great Lakes State that she says is the best… the sunsets. “I love being up there though, sunsets like you’ve never seen in the world.”