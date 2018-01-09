By Rob Stone
iStock

By: Rob Stone

Forget about Netflix and Chill, it’s all about Pizza and Plow! Mario’s Pizza, located in Union Pier. is offering a $30 “pizza and plow” promotion. Restaurant co-owner Tony Gloriosos explains he started the promotion last month after business was slow, so he decided to offer his plowing services along with the pizza for a special price. He says the price could change, depending on how difficult it is to remove the snow, but he plans to keep it up all winter long.

Can I just add that he might want to add the word “snow” to the promotion? Some people with their minds in the gutter might think this is something out of an adult movie they’ve seen when they first read “pizza and plow” promotion. Ha!

It didn’t take long for people on twitter to make a joke out of it…

