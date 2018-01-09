iStock
By: Nathan Vicar
(WYCD) — Imagine your Pizza Hut pizza arriving in a self-driving Toyota van.
Toyota unveiled a concept vehicle called e-Palette at the International CES in Las Vegas on Monday.
They say the vehicle could host a mobile store, act as a ride-sharing service or deliver packages.
The automaker said it is teaming up with a handful of partners, including Pizza Hut, Amazon and Uber.
