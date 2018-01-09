black mirror, pizza delivery, selfdriving delivery, trucks, hut working, delivery trucks, working, pizza hut, working selfdriving, selfdriving
By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Imagine your Pizza Hut pizza arriving in a self-driving Toyota van.

Toyota unveiled a concept vehicle called e-Palette at the International CES in Las Vegas on Monday.

They say the vehicle could host a mobile store, act as a ride-sharing service or deliver packages.

The automaker said it is teaming up with a handful of partners, including Pizza Hut, Amazon and Uber.

