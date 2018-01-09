(Source: Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com)
(WYCD) — The days of shoveling snow are gone with this remote-controlled snow plow.
“ATR-Orbiter” is a fully radio controlled mobile robot crawler.
Its tracked system reportedly allows it to tackle any type of terrain.
It also features a stainless steel front lift to plow away large amounts of snow.
No word how much it will cost or when it will be available in the United States.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.