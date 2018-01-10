Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The new judges on “American Idol” certainly seem to enjoy each other’s company. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie all attended a cocktail party for the show at the Television Critics Association press tour, and couldn’t help but get on the mic to perform for guests.

Now the trio didn’t actually perform a complete song, and it was certainly an impromptu sing-along, but they tried their best at covering Michael Jackson’s “I’ll Be There,” with Luke handling the high notes the best of the three.

Source: Hollywood Life