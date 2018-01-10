08 June 2014 - Nashville, Tennessee - Charlie Daniels Band, Charlie Daniels. 2014 CMA Music Festival Nightly Concert held at LP Field. Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — County Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels seems to think that Taco Bell has crossed a line.

The fast-food company has been running ads featuring the “Belluminati,” it’s take on the Illuminati, except this shadowy society is more focused on value-priced food items than world domination.

Daniels, who is best known for his 1979 hit “The Devil Went Down To Georgia,” seems to believe this is no laughing matter.

Hey Taco Bell

The Illuminati is not a frivolous subject — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) January 9, 2018

Daniels has not offered any further comment, so it’s not clear if he was joking.

In a 2014 Facebook post that had what may have been a hidden Taco Bell reference, Daniels claims he isn’t sure how much of the Illuminati stuff was true.

“The whole enchilada is a little too much for me to swallow,” he wrote. “But having said that, I do have some very deep suspicions about people who operate behind the scenes and have undue and unmerited influence in the halls of power of the international political scene.”

Could Charlie Daniels be part of the Belluminati?