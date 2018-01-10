Photo: Courtesy Warner Nashville

By Robyn Collins

Country duo Dan + Shay have released their latest single, “Tequila,” and it’s not about downing shots and partying the night away.

Instead, in typical Dan + Shay fashion, they flipped the script and wrote a song about heartbreak. The duo collaborated on the song with Jordan Reynolds and Nicolle Galyon.

“Tequila” is a lovelorn number with vocals that address being able to drink anything, from whiskey to champagne without a problem. But when the scent of tequila is in the air, images of being with the girl that got away flood the vocalist’s mind.

The song begins with a piano-driven intro, and the arrangement builds in emotion to an anthemic conclusion. The number is heightened by strong hooks, iconic harmonies and vivid imagery:

“When I taste tequila/ Baby I still see ya/ Cuttin’ up the floor in a sorority T-shirt/ The same one you wore when we were sky-high in Colorado/ Lips pressed against the bottle swearing on a Bible/ Baby, I’ll never leave ya’/ I remember how bad I need ya when I taste tequila.”

Listen to “Tequila” below: