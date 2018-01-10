Kenny Chesney, WYCD, 99.5, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, Brandon Lay, On-Sale, Tickets, Tour, Show, Detroit, Where To Get Tickets, How To Get Tickets, Where To Buy Kenny Chesney Tickets, How To Buy Kenny Chesney Tickets, Trip Around The Sun, Pre-sale, code, presale code, pre-sale code, 99.5, presale
By: Nathan Vicar

Tickets to Kenny Chensey’s concert at Ford Field in Detroit on August 4 officially go on-sale this Friday, January 12 at 10 a.m.

However, you can beat the box office tomorrow, January 11, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!

Pre-sale information:

kennychesney Get Your Kenny Chesney Tickets Early With The WYCD Pre Sale!

The 2018 TRIP AROUND THE SUN TOUR spans 23 years of Kenny Chesney’s recording career. You’ll hear hits like “Summertime,” “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem” and “How Forever Feels”.

Joining him for this year’s trip around the sun will be Academy of Country Music Male Vocalist and Country Music Association and ACM Single of the Year winner Thomas Rhett (“Die a Happy Man,” “It Goes Like This,” “Craving You (feat. Maren Morris)”), good time band Old Dominion (“Break Up with Him,” “Song for Another Time”) and newcomer Brandon Lay.

