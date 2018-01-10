Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Lindsay Ell has released an acoustic cover of Justin Timberlake’s new single, “Filthy.”

Ell breaks the track down to a simple strummed rhythm, adding some impressive guitar work along the way.

“I’m always excited for new JT music… Here’s my cover of Filthy!,” Ell shared on YouTube. “I’ve been out on the road in the studio a lot. So I hope I’ll be coming to see you guys on the road soon….let me know what you want me to cover next!”

Watch Lindsay Ell take on Justin Timberlake’s “Filthy” below.