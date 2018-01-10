(Source: Ken Wolter | Dreamstime.com)
By: Nathan Vicar
(WYCD) — Warning: do not watch these videos if you don’t want songs about fast food stuck in your head for the rest of the day.
A set of truly classic Wendy’s training videos from the eighties is currently making the rounds on social media thanks to radio personality Brian Fink.
Once you watch them, you’ll understand why they’re timeless.
