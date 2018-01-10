Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today
Who knew this country boy had moves like this! Kane Brown and his fiancée Katelyn Jae are the most adorable couple. Kane shared this video of the two goofing off and getting down! This video is everything!!
Kane Brown’s song ‘What Ifs’ featuring Lauren Alaina hit no.1 in 2017 and I predict ‘Heaven’ will reach the top of the charts in 2018! I LOVE this song!! It’s so exciting watching Brown’s career unfold. He’s so deserving of it all!
So what do you think of Kane Brown’s dance moves? Kane Brown also killed it on Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve!
