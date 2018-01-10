This video of Kane Brown dancing is everything!By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under:dancing, heaven, Kane Brown

Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

Who knew this country boy had moves like this!  Kane Brown and his fiancée Katelyn Jae are the most adorable couple.  Kane shared this video of the two goofing off and getting down!   This video is everything!!

😂😂 @katejae19

A post shared by New Album Below 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 (@kanebrown_music) on

Kane Brown’s song  ‘What Ifs’ featuring Lauren Alaina hit no.1 in 2017 and I predict ‘Heaven’ will reach the top of the charts in 2018!  I LOVE this song!!  It’s so exciting watching Brown’s career unfold.  He’s so deserving of it all!

So what do you think of Kane Brown’s dance moves?  Kane Brown also killed it on Dick Clark’s  New Years Rockin’ Eve!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live