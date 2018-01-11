By Frank Williams Jr.

Veronica Spekis, a retail clerk at the Soda Pop Shop in Maryland, got a pair of scratch-off lottery tickets from a regular customer as a year end “tip”.  When she rubbed the first $5 Holiday Riches ticket, she discovered she’d won the $50,000 top prize.

Spekis, who was totally stunned by the holiday miracle, says she plans to use her winnings to help reach her goal of buying a house.

Source: UPI

