(Source: Tomgigabite | Dreamstime.com)

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — It may be time to blow into your classic Pokemon and Super Mario Game Boy cartridges again.

Another childhood Nintendo classic is headed back to the stores.

Hyperkin, a video game peripheral manufacturer, debuted the undecidedly-titled “Ultra Game Boy,” a remake of the Game Boy Classic at CES 2018 in Las Vegas this week, said entertainment company Uproxx on Wednesday.

One of the dope things I got hands-on at #CES2018 is @Hyperkin's Ultra GB! I never knew how gassed up I'd be playing OG Game Boy games in 2018 lol pic.twitter.com/cbZ9T8xxmI — Michael Higham (@michaelphigham) January 9, 2018

Hyperkin plans to release its version of the classic handheld this summer for less than $100, according to Gizmodo.

The “Ultra Game Boy” will be able to play classic Game Boy games, and possibly even some Game Boy Color titles.

The remake follows other popular Nintendo reissues like the NES Classic and the SNES Classic which have become best-sellers.