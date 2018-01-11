(Source: Tomgigabite | Dreamstime.com)
By: Nathan Vicar
(WYCD) — It may be time to blow into your classic Pokemon and Super Mario Game Boy cartridges again.
Another childhood Nintendo classic is headed back to the stores.
Hyperkin, a video game peripheral manufacturer, debuted the undecidedly-titled “Ultra Game Boy,” a remake of the Game Boy Classic at CES 2018 in Las Vegas this week, said entertainment company Uproxx on Wednesday.
Hyperkin plans to release its version of the classic handheld this summer for less than $100, according to Gizmodo.
The “Ultra Game Boy” will be able to play classic Game Boy games, and possibly even some Game Boy Color titles.
The remake follows other popular Nintendo reissues like the NES Classic and the SNES Classic which have become best-sellers.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.