The couple that dances together, stays together.
Kane Brown has shared an adorable new video featuring him pulling off a choreographed dance routine with fiancée Katelyn Jae set to Cassie’s 2005 hit, “Me & U.”
The couple is seen sporting matching sweatsuits and laughing at each other’s dance moves throughout the clip.
Check out the cute video below.
