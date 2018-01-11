Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The couple that dances together, stays together.

Kane Brown has shared an adorable new video featuring him pulling off a choreographed dance routine with fiancée Katelyn Jae set to Cassie’s 2005 hit, “Me & U.”

The couple is seen sporting matching sweatsuits and laughing at each other’s dance moves throughout the clip.

Check out the cute video below.