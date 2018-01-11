The Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas features a DJ area, VIP lounge and upscale menu. (Source: Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com)

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — It’s finally here.

The first Taco Bell Cantina in Michigan finally opened in Royal Oak on Tuesday, according to the Royal Oak City Hall’s Facebook page.

The restaurant is part of about 300 new Cantina locations opening across the country with no drive-thrus.

The Royal Oak Taco Bell Cantina is expected to serve alcohol at one point, but according to Eater Detroit, a representative for the Taco Bell said they intent to pursue a liquor license but due to the lengthy application process it would open without alcohol.

Taco Bell introduced its first Cantina in 2015, which offers beer, wine and alcoholic slushies. Cantinas also boast shareable tapas-style menu of shareable appetizers –including nachos, rolled tacos and quesadillas.