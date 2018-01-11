So many great charity events around town and ‘Hometown Rundown’ is your community connection all brought to you by Neurocore! If you are involved with a charity event or fundraiser, please email WYCD so we can support it. Email roxanne.steele@entercom.com

Here’s a few you can support!

Michigan Winter Dog Classic Jan. 18th – Jan. 21st at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi! Don’t miss Michigan’s largest dog show!! It’s tail wagging fun for the whole family! Great place to adopt a pet! $35 for Family Plan (Includes 2 adults and 3 kids); $10 for adults; $8 for Active Military and Inactive Military with ID; $8 for Kids (12-17); $8 for Seniors; Kids under 12 are Free! For more info visit www.themichiganwinterdogclassic.com

Fire and Ice Festival Jan. 19th – Jan. 21st Downtown Rochester. This free celebration of winter is among the premier winter events in Michigan. Bring the whole family out! The Oakland County Pet Adoption Center will be offering dogs for adoption during the festival. Visit www.DowntownRochesterMI.com for more information.

Walk MS 2018 Detroit is Sunday May 6th at Comerica Park. Site opens at 9 a.m and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Walk MS is not only in Detroit this spring, but all over the state of Michigan. Visit www.walkMS.org for more details and stayed tuned for details on how to join Team WYCD!

Taylor Cert gathers the 2nd Tuesday of every month. Each month is a new topic! Next #PEPTalks is February 13th. Where Is Everybody? A talk on how communication is affected during a disaster and how we can still communicate when service are down. Visit Taylorcert.org/peptalks for full 2018 schedule!