By: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

After shelling out tons of money on that special wedding dress, most brides wind up storing it in a closet after the big day is over. Yes, it’s a wonderful, and expensive keepsake to have, but if the marriage goes south, there’s a good chance you wouldn’t even want to look at it anymore.

Well, that’s certainly the case for one former bride in New Zealand, who has decided to sell her wedding dress, and is doing it in a pretty hilarious fashion, advertising the dress as having only been “worn once by mistake.”

“Please help remove this dress from my life, it no longer means anything to me,” she wrote on the Trade Me site. “It is in excellent condition — unlike my marriage — pretty much brand new and ready for a legit wedding after a practice run back in 2013.” She adds, “it comes with a certificate of authenticity and I have personally hand-washed the bad luck out of it!”

But the witty ad doesn’t end there. She notes that the dress is so stunning “it will distract you and your guests from the fact that you are marrying a compulsive liar,” and asks for $300 for it so it could “pay for over a years gym membership for me to lose the kilos I put on from such a miserable marriage — either that or a decent night out on the wines.”

And it seems the witty ad may be working. So far the dress has received 32 bids, with the price creeping up to over $600.

Source: New York Post