Photo: Courtesy Sony Music Nashville

Cam is opening up to fans about the anxiety she deals with on a daily basis. In case you missed it, the singer posted a picture of herself on Instagram, noting that it was a picture from last year that she sent to a friend asking if she looked, “ugly/ridiculous/stupid.”

“Before every show or public appearance I put myself through about one hour of anxiety, trying to fix myself up to match some idea of what I’m “supposed” to look like,” she writes. “Doesn’t matter if I have a stylist or make up artist helping me either btw, I still get anxious.”

Cam says the anxiety goes away once she’s on stage, but notes, “it’s frustrating that I let this insecurity become a routine that eats at my time, money, confidence and ultimately reinforces the idea that I am not in control of my own worth.”

But Cam says she’s not going to do it anymore, noting that how she looks “doesn’t make my music any better, it doesn’t make me happier,” and adds that it’s a “massive waste of time.” Finally she writes, “I’ve decided I’m gonna leave these insecure moments in 2017. I’m gonna save my give-a-f**k’s for magical stuff this year. Just like that. So here I go, looking however I look, without the worry, to more present and powerful experiences in 2018.”