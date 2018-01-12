Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

I was on twitter last night seeing what was going on when Carly Pearce tweeted out that someone created a line dance for her new song, “Hide the Wine.” Naturally, I had to see what that was all about!

I tweeted Carly and asked her if we could drink wine while we do this dance!

Hahaha omg YES. only if you promise to call out the moves like she does 😂😂😂 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) January 12, 2018

I love Carly and her new single “Hide the Wine.” If you haven’t picked up her debut album, Every Little Thing, what are you waiting for?! Go get it!!! She is country’s newest female star. I promise that you won’t be disappointed! We can’t wait for her new music video for this song!!

I still love this song and performance from Carly. There’s something magical about the Grand Ole Opry stage.