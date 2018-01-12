By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Photo: Antonio Guillem | Dreamstime.com

Facebook has been around for so long now that your dad probably even has a Facebook. And for a long time, the way to let the world know that you’d found love, or at at least some attempt at it, was by updating your relationship status to “In a Relationship With” on Facebook, thereby making it Facebook official. But is that even the way people are announcing their romances these days?

Turns out, for most folks, Facebook official is no longer “en vogue,” so no one’s really filling that part of their profile out anymore. In 2018, the new way to announce your new bae is on Instagram, because Insta is the new Facebook. But they’re not filling out a relationship status on the social media site, they’re just posting a photo with their new S.O. on Insta and that’s the new “Facebook official.”

But since it’s on Instagram, not Facebook, they’re calling it “IPO” for Instagram post official. And no matter what you call it, it sends the message you’re together without having to declare anything. So it seems Facebook relationship statuses have had their heyday and now they’re over, like sending “pokes.”

Source: Elite Daily

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live