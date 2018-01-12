Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA
Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are spending the summer together. The two artists just announced dates for the co-headlining “The Bandwagon Tour,” which kicks off July 12th in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Y’all come #geton the bandwagon this summer with me and @LittleBigTown! #TheBandwagonTour,” Miranda tweeted, while LBT added, “We couldn’t be more excited to #geton tour and spend part of our summer with Miranda Lambert!”
Support for the tour will be announced at a later date. Check out the tour dates below. Additional dates are expected to be added.
- July 12th: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- July 13th: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- July 14th: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- July 20th: Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- July 21st: Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center
- August 2nd: Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf at Orange Beach
- August 3rd: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 4th: West Palm Beach, FL @- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- August 16th: Darien Center NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- August 17th: Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
- August 18th: Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
- August 23rd: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
- August 24th: Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
