Photo Credit: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are spending the summer together. The two artists just announced dates for the co-headlining “The Bandwagon Tour,” which kicks off July 12th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Y’all come #geton the bandwagon this summer with me and @LittleBigTown! #TheBandwagonTour,” Miranda tweeted, while LBT added, “We couldn’t be more excited to #geton tour and spend part of our summer with Miranda Lambert!”

Support for the tour will be announced at a later date. Check out the tour dates below. Additional dates are expected to be added.