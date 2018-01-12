(Photo: Roman Samokhin | Dreamstime.com)

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Another dangerous online challenge could put your children’s lives at risk. It’s called the “Tide Pod Challenge.”

The new “challenge” has teenagers putting Tide laundry pods in their mouths. Much of this began with a video in March of 2017 with a college student trying to eat a pod.

Now, videos of teens putting Tide Pods in their mouth and even cooking with them are making the rounds online as part of the “Tide Pod Challenge.”

Y’all ever just get the urge to eat a tide pod? pic.twitter.com/9vy49VdG7U — moni 🧝🏻‍♀️ (@unIatched) December 31, 2017

forget pineapple, in 2018 we putting tide pods on pizza pic.twitter.com/CM1PIOn64I — memes (@memeproviderz) December 31, 2017

Swallowing even a small amount of the highly-concentrated detergent found in pods (which can happen if people bite it and spit contents out), can cause diarrhea and vomiting.

If a someone ingests the pods, contact the National Poison Help Hotline (1-800-222-1222). You can also text “POISON” to 797979 to save the number in your phone.

Here are a few quick tips, provided by Tide:

Unintended exposure to or skin contact with laundry products usually causes no serious medical effects.

If exposure to the skin or clothing occurs, remove contaminated clothing and rinse the skin well with water.

If a product gets in the eye(s), then rinse immediately with plenty of water for 15 minutes and seek medical advice as needed.

If a product is swallowed, drink a glass of water or milk and contact the Poison Control Center (1-800-222-1222) or doctor immediately. DO NOT INDUCE VOMITING.

Following these laundry safety steps will help keep your home as safe as possible. Know what to do before unintended exposure happens. Read the product safety information provided on the package.