By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Zac Brown Band has announced they will be playing at the home of the Detroit Tigers this summer.

“Down The Rabbit Hole Live: Zac Brown Band 2018” will be stopping at Comerica Park on Saturday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. OneRepublic will provide support with Nahko and Medicine for the People.

“‘Down The Rabbit Hole Live’ is a reference to the never-ending pursuit of excellence,” says Zac Brown. “This summer, we’ll bring the fans along that journey with us.”

Tickets go on sale January 19 at 10 a.m. on the Tigers website.

Zac Brown Band recently visited Michigan at DTE Energy Music Theatre during their in 2017 “Welcome Home Tour.”