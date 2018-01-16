Photo: Romain Blanquart/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK

The winners of the North American International Auto Show Car, Truck and Utility of Year have been announced.

The Honda Accord took home the prize in the car category.

The Truck of the Year award went to the newly redesigned Lincoln Navigator.

The Utility of Year is the Volvo XC-60.

Who gets to decide? The vehicles are judged by a panel of 50 journalists from the U.S. and Canada. The all-new Accord has received a complete makeover and is powered by a high tech two-liter turbocharged engine and is packed with new technology. The Navigator is outfitted with a twin turbocharged, six-cylinder engine with a ten-speed transmission. Volvo says its new XC-60 mid-size SUV has more standard safety and comfort features than any other vehicle in its class.

Source: Detroit Free Press