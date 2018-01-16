(Photo: Iakov Filimonov | Dreamstime.com)
By: Nathan Vicar
(WYCD) — A new feature has been added to the Google Arts & Culture app that reveals how your selfie may resemble a historical painting.
The app went viral over the weekend and works by pulling from Google’s digital collection of artworks from museums around the world.
Analytics firm App Annie says the app became the top downloaded iPhone app over the weekend, and landed in the top 10 on Android.
