Photo: Ray Burmiston
Hunter Hayes has shared some new music with fans. In case you missed it, the singer recently released the track “This Girl,” co-written by Jordan Schmidt, Andy Albert and Jessie Jo Dillon.
“‘This Girl’ was such a fun song to write,” Hunter says. “Musically, going back to the roots of stuff I grew up listening to, and lyrically highlighting that side of someone that you only get to see when you’ve known each other for a while and how special those moments can be.”
Source: The Boot
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
