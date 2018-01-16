(Photo provided)

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Platinum-selling entertainer, Justin Moore, is bringing his “Hell on a Highway Tour” to Ypsilanti, MI this February.

Moore will be playing at the EMU Convocation Center on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Chart-topping newcomer Dylan Scott is set to open the show.

Tickets are on sale now at EMUTIX.com.