Woman in supermarket at vegetable shelf shopping for groceriesiStock
Most of us are always focused on how to save on groceries, but some foods are so delicious, we could never sacrifice in the name of money. Sticking to a budget is great and all, but there are groceries we’d happily eat ramen for a week to be able to afford, like a triple-cream cheese.
When The Kitchn asked readers what groceries they’re willing to splurge on, these are the delicacies they gave:
- Fancy butter: French, Welsh, Danish, Amish, Irish, or from the local farm, this is the number-one splurge.
- Heirloom tomatoes: In season, from the farmers market; the weirder the color, the better.
- Artisan bread: Sourdough, baguettes, artisan-made — people will apparently drive 20 miles to their secret source.
- Fine olive oil: Ideally from California — or your local go-to.
- Good coffee: Local or from your favorite region.
- Vanilla beans: The real kind, ideally from Madagascar.
- Toilet paper: This is one place you don’t want to skimp.
- Quality cheese: From Parmigiano Reggiano and feta to Havarti and Brie, everyone’s got a favorite.
- Fresh eggs: Local, organic, pasture-raised, and farm-fresh.
- Chocolate: At least 70% dark.
Source: The Kitchn
Comments
Frank Williams Jr.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.