Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Anthony Donatelli

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, had some big news for their sons Bo, Tate and a few of their friends Monday night (Jan 15): No School!

It’s winter and the snow is falling pretty good in Tennessee, so Luke made sure to have the camera rolling when he delivered the big snow day news to the boys.

Watch the hilarious clip below.