Batman rumors suggest Ben Affleck is out and Jake Gyllenhall is in!By Roxanne Steele
(Photo: Pindiyath100 | Dreamstime.com)3/20/2016 - Ben Affleck attends the premiere of "Batman v Superman" at Radio City Music Hall in New York, USA. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

I kind of like the sound of this!!  The rumors have been swirling  about who will play the caped crusader next if Ben Affleck doesn’t continue his role as Bruce Wayne aka Batman.  The word is if Affleck doesn’t want to continue on the director is looking to get Jake Gyllenhaal to tighten up his utility belt and swing through Gotham.

Back in November it was reported that Jake would love to play Batman, but the studio wasn’t to hip on the idea. Now that Affleck and the studio are clashing at seemingly each movie, word is their “over it” and would move forward with Gyllenhaal.   Affleck however is still under contract to play Batman, but if the drama continues the studio could just release the headache and move forward with Gyllenhaal.

Filming is set to begin this summer so who plays Batman may be known sooner.

What do you guys think?  Would Jake Gyllenhaal make a good Batman?  Will you miss Ben Affleck as Batman?

