While it’s pretty apparent Thomas Rhett has done very well in his career, there are still some things he wish he’d known when he was just starting out.

Thomas says if he could give his younger self any advice it would be “to not worry as much.” He says that while there are certain things that can happen that may affect your career, he wishes he knew to just “chill out and enjoy” the ride.

He admits he would have loved to know to “sit there and enjoy the good things when they happen.”

