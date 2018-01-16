By: Nathan Vicar

WYCD’s Ten Man Jam is returning to the Fillmore Detroit on Feb. 22, 2018!

(You must be 18 years or older to attend WYCD’s Ten Man Jam)

Here’s this year’s lineup:

Cam

LOCASH

Michael Tyler

Chase Rice

Granger Smith

Chris Lane

Ashley Mcbryde

Big & Rich

Uncle Kracker

Morgan Evans

As always, WYCD has all of your tickets, so the only way to get in is to win them! Aside from giving them away on-air, we also we hold a number of ticket drop events up until Feb. 21.

For all drops there will be one winner every five minutes that wins a pair of tickets!

See below for ticket drops dates, times and locations: