By: Nathan Vicar
WYCD’s Ten Man Jam is returning to the Fillmore Detroit on Feb. 22, 2018!
(You must be 18 years or older to attend WYCD’s Ten Man Jam)
Here’s this year’s lineup:
- Cam
- LOCASH
- Michael Tyler
- Chase Rice
- Granger Smith
- Chris Lane
- Ashley Mcbryde
- Big & Rich
- Uncle Kracker
- Morgan Evans
As always, WYCD has all of your tickets, so the only way to get in is to win them! Aside from giving them away on-air, we also we hold a number of ticket drop events up until Feb. 21.
For all drops there will be one winner every five minutes that wins a pair of tickets!
See below for ticket drops dates, times and locations:
- January 16th from 6 – 7 pm @ Recoil Firearms (22509 Ecorse Rd. Taylor, MI 48180)
- January 20th from 1 – 2 pm @ Macomb Power Sports (46860 Gratiot Avenue, Chesterfield, MI 48051)
- February 2nd from 6 – 7 pm @ MetroPCS (TBD location)
- February 10rd from 2 – 3 pm @ MetroPCS (TBD location)
- February 16th from 6 – 7 pm @ MetroPCS (TBD location)
- February 17th from 12 – 1 pm @ Dick Huvaere’s Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM (67567 South Main Street, Richmond, MI 48062)
- February 20th from 6 – 7 pm @ Oakland Mall (412 West 14 Mile Road, Troy, MI 48083)
- February 21st from 6 – 7 pm @ MetroPCS (TBD location)
