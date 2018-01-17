Photo Courtesy: Southern Ground

By: Nathan Vicar

Tickets for the Zac Brown Band concert at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 14 officially go on-sale this Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m.

However, you can beat the box office tomorrow, January 18, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!

Pre-sale information:

Thursday, January 18, starting at 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Link: click here for tickets

Click on the “Venue, Live Nation and Subscription Box”

Type in password: ZBBWYCD

The “Down The Rabbit Hole Live” tour will feature special guests OneRepublic, Nahko and Medicine for the People.