Tickets for the Zac Brown Band concert at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 14 officially go on-sale this Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m.
However, you can beat the box office tomorrow, January 18, by participating in the ticket pre-sale!
Pre-sale information:
- Thursday, January 18, starting at 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Link: click here for tickets
- Click on the “Venue, Live Nation and Subscription Box”
- Type in password: ZBBWYCD
The “Down The Rabbit Hole Live” tour will feature special guests OneRepublic, Nahko and Medicine for the People.
