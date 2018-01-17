Photo: Courtesy The GreenRoom

By Scott T. Sterling

Two of country music’s biggest acts are teaming up for a massive 2018 tour.

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker have announced plans for the Summer Plays on Tour, with the pair sharing headlining duties and featuring special guest Russell Dickerson.

The tour kicks off July 19 in Toronto, Canada, with dates scheduled through October 6, when it wraps up in Bristow, VA.

“For us as a band, being out on the road together is where it all comes to life,” said Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley in a press statement. “Darius is one of our closest friends, and so we just feel really excited to get to share this tour and those memories on and off stage with him. There’s no doubt that it’s going to be a total blast and we’re thrilled to have Russell out with us too this summer – we’re already brainstorming ways to shake things up and make each night all about just being in the moment.”

“Reuniting this summer and heading back out on the road with my friends Lady Antebellum feels like a home away from home,” Rucker added. “It’s going to be an incredible summer, and I can’t wait to see y’all out there!”

Fans can purchase tickets beginning Jan. 26 for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket, and additional dates will continue to roll-out over the coming weeks. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets through Citi Private Pass.

See the full “Summer Plays on Tour” itinerary below.

7/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

7/21 – Darien Center, NY* @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/26 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/27 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/28 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

8/2 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/3 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

8/4 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/16 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

8/19 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

8/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

8/25 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

9/6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

9/7 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

9/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

9/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

9/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/27 – Alpharetta, GA* @ Verizon Amphitheatre

9/28 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre.

10/4 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/5 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/6 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

*Lady Antebellum only

