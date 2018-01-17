iStock

By: Rob Stone

After the meteor scare last night, Michiganders are wondering how safe we really are. As most probably already knew, Michigan is one of the safest places in the United States when it comes to natural disasters. We don’t have to worry about hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, or wildfires as much as other parts of the country.

Michigan came in at #1 for the safest states to live in. Also on top of that, we also scored #1 for best city to live in according to livability.com and it’s Ann Arbor, Michigan!

What makes your town the best place to live for you?

We live in St. Clair Shores and what makes it #1 for us is summers on Lake St. Clair. We’re all about that boat life!!