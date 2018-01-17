iStock

Cops in DeKalb County, Georgia are searching for an armed robber who climbed in through a McDonald’s drive-thru window and stole the cash register. Surveillance video shows the guy with a gun running past cars waiting in line at 11:30 p.m. on January 2 and reaching into the window, grabbing the cashier.

She escaped and ran away and that’s when the thief squeezed inside. He got the cash register and got out fast, running away into the woods nearby. Some customers in line witnessed the whole thing, but police say the other employees didn’t because they ran when they saw and heard the struggle.

“This subject decided this was a better way to do it,” DeKalb Police Lt. Lonzy Robertson says. “He was small enough to get through the window at the time.” Now police are hoping someone recognizes the robber’s voice, heard briefly in the video, to help them catch this thief.

Source: WSBTV