It was announced a few months ago that for the first time ever, the WWE will hold a Women’s Royal Rumble match at this year’s Royal Rumble PPV! 30 women superstars will compete in the classic over the top rope match where the winner is guaranteed a title shot at Wrestlemania!

WWE Superstar and one of the stars of Total Divas, Lana, is one that is ready to win! Lana says that being a part of history, is something that the women of the WWE have been doing a lot of this year. “I’m just so, so honored and so grateful to be a part of this, the first Women’s Royal Rumble.”

Besides traveling the world with the WWE and competing, Lana and her husband, WWE Superstar Rusev, are also featured on the hit E! Network show, Total Divas. This season is the first season to feature Lana and Rusev. The show also follows, The Bella Twins, Natalya, Naomi, Nia Jax, Carmella and Alexa Bliss. The show airs Wednesdays at 9p on E! Network. The new episode features Lana and Rusev placing a bet. The stakes… the winner gets to choose their next home, either a big mansion or a big village home. Lana wants to win so bad, that she gets down and dirty as a goat herder!